BREAKING: Cobblers versus Barrow OFF due to Covid outbreak at Sixfields

Sixfields Stadium

The Cobblers' scheduled Sky Bet League Two clash against Barrow at Sixfields on Saturday is off.

The match has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid in the Town camp.

Town have recently faced two long road trips to Exeter and Harrogate, and the first team squad has this week been hit with a spate of positive tests.

The club asked for a postponement of the clash against Barrow, and the request has been granted.

It is too early to say whether or not the Boxing Day fixture against Walsall will be affected.

A Town statement read: "Northampton Town Football Club are very disappointed to announce that this weekend’s Sky Bet League Two fixture with Barrow has been suspended.

"The club have informed the EFL that, following a number of positive PCR tests within our first team squad, we are unable to field a team capable of fulfilling the fixture on Saturday.

"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

"In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

"Supporters are asked to keep their tickets safe as tickets and packages purchased for the game will be valid for the rearranged date.

"Details of refund options for match ticket holders unable to make the rearranged date will be confirmed when the new date is known.