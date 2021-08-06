BREAKING: Cobblers turn Flores loan into permanent deal from Hull City

Jordan Flores.

Cobblers have completed the permanent signing of Jordan Flores from Hull City on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old midfield had previously joined on a season-long loan after City’s promotion to the Championship.

However, Flores, who has featured heavily in pre-season, is now a permanent signing.

“All parties were in favour of this and so we have changed the loan to a one year contract,” said manager Jon Brady.

“Jordan has settled in well in pre-season and this gives both him and us the certainty he will be with us for the season.