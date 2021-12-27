BREAKING: Cobblers' trip to Scunthorpe postponed due to COVID

Glanford Park.

Cobblers have again suffered at the hands of COVID with Wednesday's scheduled trip to Scunthorpe United the latest game to succumb to the virus.

Northampton's League Two fixtures against Walsall and Barrow were also called off either side of Christmas Day following an outbreak of COVID within the squad and coaching staff, first revealed by the club 11 days ago.

Cobblers are next due to face Swindon Town on New Year's Day and the club are currently optimistic that game will go ahead barring any further positive tests.

A small number of players have returned to training but Wednesday's trip to Glanford Park comes one or two days too soon for Jon Brady to have enough players available.

A statement read: "Northampton Town Football Club are very disappointed to announce that the Sky Bet League Two fixture with Scunthorpe United on December 29th has been postponed.

"The club has worked hard to ensure that it would be able to fulfil the fixture. However, taking into account the injuries and positive COVID-19 cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

"Supporters are asked to keep their tickets safe as tickets and packages purchased for the game will be valid for the rearranged date.

"Details of refund options for match ticket holders unable to make the rearranged date will be confirmed when the new date is known.

"Any iFollow packages purchased for the game will be valid for the rearranged date.