Cobblers have tied down captain and key defender Jon Guthrie to a new long-term contract that will keep him at Sixfields until the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old has been a mainstay of Town’s defence since joining the club from Livingston last summer and racked up 50 appearances in all competitions during an impressive debut campaign at Sixfields, which culminated in a place in the League Two Team of the Season.

The centre-back, who was made captain by manager Jon Brady in pre-season, would have been out of contract next summer but the club were eager to secure his services for the long-term and agree a deal that suited both parties.

Jon Guthrie.

"We are delighted that Jon has signed a new contract," said Brady. "He is a key figure for us both on the field and in the dressing room and in a young squad with a lot of potential, he is a perfect role model for some of the younger players.