BREAKING: Cobblers snap up winger Pinnock from Kilmarnock

Mitch Pinnock. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have made their second signing of the summer after swooping for winger Mitch Pinnock on a two-year deal.

Pinnock, a naturally left-footed, left-sided player, was offered the chance to sign a new contract by previous club Kilmarnock but rejected the offer in favour of a move down south. He will officially join the Cobblers on July 1.

The 26-year-old, Gravesend-born player started his career with Southend United before an eye-catching spell with Dover Athletic between 2016 and 2018 led to a move up the footballing ladder.

The 6ft 1in winger joined AFC Wimbledon for a tribunal fixed fee in the summer of 2018, and made 73 appearances in successive League One seasons while in south west London, scoring seven times.

In the summer of 2020, he moved to SPL side Kilmarnock and made 37 appearances during the most recent season, finding the net five times.

The Rugby Park club were eager to retain his services for another season, but Pinnock has instead chosen to move back to England and become Jon Brady's second signing of the summer.