New signing Ben Fox.

Cobblers have made their first signing of the summer transfer window with midfielder Ben Fox arriving on a permanent deal from League Two rivals Grimsby Town.

The 24-year-old, who primarily plays in central midfield, has penned a two-year deal at Sixfields after opting not to sign a new contract at Blundell Park.

Fox came through the youth ranks at Burton Albion and made 52 appearances across five seasons at the Brewers, during which time he also had loan spells at Tamworth, Solihull Moors, Gateshead and Barnet. He signed for Grimsby on a one-year deal last summer.

The Englishman racked up 34 league appearances for the Mariners last season, the most he has made in a single season, and played the full 120 minutes in the National League play-off final against Solihull Moors last week as Grimsby secured promotion back to League Two. He won the man of the match award in that game.

Fox described last season as the best of his career so far, telling the Grimsby Telegraph recently: “It has definitely been my best season to date, it is the one I’ve enjoyed the most and played the most in my career in a season.

"I have had a clear role in the team. We just know that we need to be on the front foot, in and out of possession and be positive.”