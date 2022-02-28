Breaking: Cobblers snap up defender Nolan on a free transfer

Cobblers have signed defender Ryan Nolan on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old, who has signed until the summer of 2023, is considered one for the future by manager Jon Brady after spending the last few weeks training with the Cobblers.

Nolan is an Irish centre-back who spent his early years in Italy with Inter Milan and Arezzo before signing for Spanish top flight team Getafe.

Ryan Nolan.

He was due to make his first-team debut for the La Liga outfit in December 2020 but was ruled out for the season after he tore his cruciate ligament in training.

Nolan was then invited to train with Northampton by Brady earlier this month and impressed sufficiently to earn himself a contract until the end of next season.