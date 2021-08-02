BREAKING: Cobblers sign young Tottenham striker on loan deal
Spurs teenager was wanted by several clubs
Cobblers have bolstered their forward line with the capture of young Tottenham Hotspur striker Kion Etete.
The 19-year-old heads to Sixfields on a season-long loan deal and adds depth at the top end of the pitch alongside Benny Ashley-Seal, Nicke Kabamba, Danny Rose and Caleb Chukwuemeka.
Etete came through the youth ranks with Notts County and made his professional debut at Meadow Lane as a 16-year-old in October 2018 before playing his first league game the following month.
He underwent a trial with Spurs in 2019 and then joined the club in June of the same year.
Etete scored nine times in 21 games for Spurs U23s last season but now leaves the club to gain valuable experience of first-team football in the EFL.