BREAKING: Cobblers sign young Tottenham striker on loan deal

Kion Etete. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have bolstered their forward line with the capture of young Tottenham Hotspur striker Kion Etete.

The 19-year-old heads to Sixfields on a season-long loan deal and adds depth at the top end of the pitch alongside Benny Ashley-Seal, Nicke Kabamba, Danny Rose and Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Etete came through the youth ranks with Notts County and made his professional debut at Meadow Lane as a 16-year-old in October 2018 before playing his first league game the following month.

He underwent a trial with Spurs in 2019 and then joined the club in June of the same year.