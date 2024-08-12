Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cobblers have taken their tally of summer signings into double figures with the addition of Manchester City defender Luke Mbete on loan.

The left-sided centre-back, who turns 21 next month, has joined Northampton a season-long loan and becomes Jon Brady’s 10th summer recruit.

A vocal presence on the pitch and accomplished on the ball, Mbete joined City from Brentford as a 12-year-old and made his professional debut in their Carabao Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers in September 2021. He’s also featured in the club’s recent pre-season campaign over in America, playing against the likes of Barcelona and Celtic.

He had loan spells at both Bolton Wanderers (nine appearances) and Huddersfield Town in the Championship, where he played six times in the 2022/23 season, before he spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan to Den Bosch in the Netherlands, making 26 appearances and scoring twice.

Luke Mbete

Mbete has also played twice for the England Under-21s and he’s played for his country at every age group from Under-16s. He could go straight into the squad for Tuesday’s League Cup tie against Wycombe.