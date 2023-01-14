Tom King

Cobblers have signed goalkeeper Tom King from Salford City on a contract until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has a host of EFL experience under his belt, making over 200 career appearances, and comes in as cover for current goalkeepers Lee Burge and Jonny Maxted. He is Jon Brady’s first signing of the January transfer window and goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s League Two game against Stockport County.

Although nothing official has been confirmed by the club, the signing of King would suggest that the calf injury suffered by Burge, who has been Town’s first-choice between the sticks this season, in last week’s game at Salford City is worse than first thought. Burge is not involved against Stockport.

King started his career at Millwall, playing 19 times for the South London club while also enjoying spells out on loan at the likes of Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon.

In the summer of 2019 he moved to Newport County and made 52 appearances for the Exiles before a switch to Salford City in the summer of 2021.

While at Newport he entered the Guinness Book of World records in January 2021 for scoring a goal from 96.01 metres, the longest distance a goal has ever been scored from. He also helped the Exiles reach the 2021 League Two play-off final.

