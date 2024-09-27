Breaking: Cobblers sign free agent to provide cover at left-back after double injury blow
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 25-year-old, who primarily plays on the left side of defence, has signed a short-term contract. The move comes just days after manager Jon Brady revealed that two of his three left-backs – Ali Koiki and Patrick Brough – have sustained significant injuries and face lengthy spells on the sidelines. Town’s new signing will compete with Man City loanee Luke Mbete for the left-back berth.
Guinness-Walker played youth football for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur but left aged 11 and then played Sunday League football as a teenager before joining non-league Metropolitan Police when he was 17.
He signed for AFC Wimbledon in 2019 following a successful trial and spent three years at the club, playing 82 games, before two seasons with Reading. He was released by the Royals at the end of last season after making 14 appearances on loan with Stevenage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.