Breaking: Cobblers sign former Oxford United, West Brom and Ipswich Town midfielder on free transfer

Kyle Edwards in action for Oxford during the EFL Trophy match against Northampton Town in 2023. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Attacking midfielder Kyle Edwards has signed a permanent deal with Northampton having spent several weeks on trial at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, who has signed a contract until the January transfer window, spent the whole of pre-season at Sixfields and was close to penning a deal in July before suffering an injury in a friendly against Norwich. He also featured against Brackley Town and Cambridge United and remained with the club following his injury before agreeing a permanent deal on deadline day to become Northampton’s 15th summer addition.

Edwards began his career with West Bromwich Albion, playing 37 times for the club in both the Championship and the Premier League. He helped the Baggies win promotion from the Championship to the top flight in 2020 and then moved to Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021. He made 50 appearances and was part of the Tractor Boys team that lifted the League One title in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards spent a spell on loan with Oxford United early in their League One promotion season in 2023/24. He then made the move permanent the following summer and went on to play seven times for Oxford in the Championship in 2024/25. He also made eight appearances on loan for Stevenage last season.