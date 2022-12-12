News you can trust since 1931
Breaking: Cobblers sign former Manchester United midfielder on short-term contract

Free agent, formerly of Preston North End, would have been available to face Harrogate on Saturday before the weather intervened

By James Heneghan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 1:05pm

Cobblers have snapped up former Manchester United and Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop on a short-term contract.

The 26-year-old left Deepdale after mutually agreeing to end his contract at the club earlier this season. He played 95 times for Championship side North End, scoring 13 times, and reportedly trained on trial with Burton Albion in the summer after being transfer-listed by Preston boss Ryan Lowe.

Harrop started his career at Manchester United, scoring in his only Premier League appearance, a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in 2017.

New signing Josh Harrop. Picture: Pete Norton.
After moving to Preston, he also enjoyed loan spells at both Ipswich Town (15 appearances) and Fleetwood Town (five appearances), but he missed almost a year of action across 2018/19 after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament whilst playing for Preston.

Having been training with the Cobblers for the last few weeks, Harrop was signed in time to be part of the squad for Saturday's game at Harrogate Town before the weather intervened.

Harrop played and scored for United as a 20-year-old.
