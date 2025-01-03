Breaking: Cobblers sign Fleetwood Town midfielder for undisclosed fee
The club have triggered the release fee in Shaw’s contract and he becomes the first player to arrive at Sixfields this month, and also the first under new manager Kevin Nolan. He’s signed a two-and-a-half year contact with Northampton.
The 23-year-old, 6ft 3in midfielder started his career with Sheffield Wednesday, where he made 23 appearances, before his form attracted the interest of Celtic. He signed for the Glasgow side on a pre-contract agreement, moving to Celtic Park in the summer of 2021 for a reported £300,000.
Shaw made his debut for Celtic in a UEFA Europa League tie against Real Betis in 2021/22 before being loaned to Motherwell for the rest of the season.
He spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Morecambe in League One, making 39 appearances in all competitions, and then joined Wigan on loan for the 2023/24 season where he played 26 times in all competitions and joined Fleetwood this season, where he made 14 appearances.
