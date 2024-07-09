Jack Baldwin is a Cobbler! Picture: Pete Norton

Cobblers have strengthened their defensive options with the signing of Ross County captain Jack Baldwin for an undisclosed fee.

An experienced central defender with over 400 career appearances under his belt, Baldwin had a year left on his contract at County, who play in the Scottish Premiership, but he’s chosen to return to England having signed a two-year deal with Northampton, becoming the club’s fifth summer signing.

The 31-year-old began his career at Hartlepool United, for whom he played 85 times, before he made the £500,000 move to Peterborough United in 2014.

Baldwin made 118 appearances in total for Posh, mainly in League One, before he joined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in 2018. He played 42 times for the Black Cats, and also spent time on loan at Salford City in 2019/20.

A. move Bristol Rovers in 2020 followed, turning out 49 times for the Gas, before a switch north of the border to Ross County, where he spent three years and made over 100 appearances and also captained the club.