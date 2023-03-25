Breaking: Cobblers sign Canadian defender and free agent David Norman as defensive cover due to long injury list
Canadian has been training with Northampton for a couple of weeks and is expected to be named in the squad against Doncaster
Cobblers have signed free agent David Norman on a contract until the end of the season.
The 6ft 2in, 24-year-old Canadian centre-half, who can also play at full-back and in midfield, heads to Sixfields having began his career with Vancouver Whitecaps before playing 10 games on loan at Scottish club Queen of the South.
He later joined MLS side Inter Miami before heading to Canadian Premier League outfit Cavalry where he played 48 times. He signed for Northampton prior to the registration deadline closing on Thursday.
It’s the third time in two months that Cobblers have signed a free agent on the day of a game following the recent arrivals of goalkeeper Tom King and left-back Paul Osew. Norman is expected to go straight into the squad for Saturday’s League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers.