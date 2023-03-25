David Norman

Cobblers have signed free agent David Norman on a contract until the end of the season.

The 6ft 2in, 24-year-old Canadian centre-half, who can also play at full-back and in midfield, heads to Sixfields having began his career with Vancouver Whitecaps before playing 10 games on loan at Scottish club Queen of the South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later joined MLS side Inter Miami before heading to Canadian Premier League outfit Cavalry where he played 48 times. He signed for Northampton prior to the registration deadline closing on Thursday.