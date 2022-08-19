Breaking: Cobblers re-sign Leicester City forward Josh Eppiah on loan
Versatile forward impressed in the second half of last season
Cobblers have re-signed Josh Eppiah on a season-long loan from Premier League club Leicester City.
The versatile forward has already had a taste of life at Sixfields after he spent the second half of last season with Jon Brady’s men. He made 15 appearances in that time and scored two goals, both in a 4-2 victory over Leyton Orient.
Eppiah, 23, has often battled injury during his career and he did so again at times last season, but he won over Cobblers supporters with a series of exciting and direct performances, both on the wing and as a striker. For that reason, Brady has been keen to bring him back to Sixfields this summer and finally a move was confirmed on Friday evening. He is the 11th player to sign for the club this summer.
Most Popular
-
1
League Two manager becomes the first in the EFL to lose his job this season
-
2
Breaking: Cobblers re-sign Leicester City forward Josh Eppiah on loan
-
3
Naiyaravoro 'very grateful' as former Saints wing finds new club
-
4
Cobblers might be 'one or two short' for trip to Crewe
-
5
James Heneghan's Crewe Alexandra v Northampton Town preview
Prior to joining the Cobblers, Eppiah was a regular for Leicester U23 side and spent time on loan with Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium's top flight. He also gained experience when scoring twice for Leicester in the 2019/20 Papa John's Trophy.