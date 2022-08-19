The versatile forward has already had a taste of life at Sixfields after he spent the second half of last season with Jon Brady’s men. He made 15 appearances in that time and scored two goals, both in a 4-2 victory over Leyton Orient.

Eppiah, 23, has often battled injury during his career and he did so again at times last season, but he won over Cobblers supporters with a series of exciting and direct performances, both on the wing and as a striker. For that reason, Brady has been keen to bring him back to Sixfields this summer and finally a move was confirmed on Friday evening. He is the 11th player to sign for the club this summer.