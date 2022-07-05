Cobblers have continued their impressive summer recruitment drive with the exciting capture of in-demand defender Sam Sherring on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old centre-back has attracted interest from numerous clubs this summer, including League One duo Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United, as well as Tranmere Rovers, Stockport County and National League big-spenders Wrexham.
But after discussions with Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood, Sherring has agreed to make the move to Sixfields with Northampton and Bournemouth agreeing a ‘compensation package’ on Tuesday morning. It’s believed that Cobblers’ growing reputation for improving and developing young players – particularly defenders – was a major factor in his decision to turn down better financial offers.
Sherring, who leaves Bournemouth after 15 years having joined the club aged seven, is the latest in a string of impressive recruits this summer and he has headed straight up to Scotland to join his new team-mates for a pre-season training camp at the University of St Andrews.
The young defender made 29 appearances across two loan spells at clubs in League One last season – Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United – and before that, he spent time on loan at Torquay United and was named in the National League Team of the Season for 2020/21. He played 49 times in all for the Gulls.
Sherring, the sixth man to be signed by Brady this summer, could be involved in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against SPL side St Mirren.