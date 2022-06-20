New signing Ryan Haynes.

Cobblers have secured their second summer signing with left-footed defender Ryan Haynes joining on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old, who was born and bred in Northamptonshire (Daventry) before being snapped up by Coventry City’s academy at the age of 16, has signed a two-year deal at Sixfields after being released by League Two rivals Newport County at the end of last season. He will provide competition for Ali Koiki on the left side of defence, either at full-back or wing-back.

Haynes progressed through the youth ranks at Coventry and went on to make 107 senior appearances for the club, most of which were in League One. He added further experience by playing 10 times during a loan spell with Cambridge United before switching to Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee in 2018.

He registered 25 appearances for the Shrews in the 2018/19 League One season and then headed to Wales with Newport for an undisclosed fee, where he stayed for three years and played 123 times.