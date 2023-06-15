Cobblers are up and running for the 2023 summer transfer window after announcing left-back Patrick Brough as their first signing since winning promotion back to League One.

The versatile, left-footed defender has struck a two-year deal at Sixfields – with effect from July 1st – after rejecting a new contract at Barrow. He also turned down reported interest from elsewhere, with EFL newcomers Wrexham among those heavily linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predominantly a left-back, Brough will provide manager Jon Brady with depth and versatility in defence due to his ability to play both centre-half and wing-back. Standing at 6ft 3in, the 27-year-old racked up 173 appearances and scored eight goals during four successful years at Barrow.

Patrick Brough

Brough began his career with Carlisle United, playing 49 times, and he added four more games during a short loan spell with Lincoln City in 2016 before making 20 appearance for Salford City, also on loan.