BREAKING: Cobblers make striker Kabamba their first summer signing

Nicke Kabamba. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have made their first signing of the summer transfer window after snapping up striker Nicke Kabamba on a two-year contract.

Manager Jon Brady has been keen to bolster his forward ranks following last season's goal struggles and he's not wasted any time in swooping for a new striker.

The 28-year-old spent the 2020/21 season with Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock after signing for the club the previous January. He scored nine goals in 47 appearances at Rugby Park before being released following their recent relegation.

The 6ft 3in forward spent much of his early career in non-league, playing for Uxbridge, Hayes and Burnham before an impressive spell at Hampton & Richmond Borough, where he scored 33 goals, earned him a big move to Portsmouth in 2017.

He also went on to play for Colchester, Aldershot and Havant & Waterlooville before another eye-catching season with Hartlepool United, bagging 14 goals in 33 starts, led to his move north of the border.