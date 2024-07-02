Breaking: Cobblers make former Manchester United striker their first signing of the summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
After biding his time in a quiet start to the summer, manager Jon Brady has made his first move with the addition of the former Manchester United forward, whose one-year deal includes the option of an extra 12 months.
The 28-year-old was first scouted by United aged just seven and worked his way through the various age groups at Old Trafford, making his Under-18s debut as a 14-year-old in 2010 before breaking into the first-team. He scored four times in 20 games for the club, including twice on his Premier League debut, but a serious knee injury in 2018 hampered his development.
Wilson also spent time on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring five goals in 28 appearances, and further spells came at Derby County, Sheffield United and Aberdeen prior to joining Salford City for an undisclosed fee in January 2020. He netted 10 times in 34 games for the Ammies.
Having also played for England’s Under-16s, Under-19s, Under-20s and Under-21s, Wilson’s most recent club was Port Vale, where he bagged 23 goals in 85 starts plus 20 appearances from the bench. Fifteen of those goals helped Port Vale win promotion in the 2021/22 season. He was released by the club following their relegation last season but returns to League One as Northampton’s first signing of the summer. He is currently the only senior striker on the club’s books but more movement is expected in the coming weeks.
