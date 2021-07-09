BREAKING: Cobblers make defender Nelson their ninth summer signing

Sid Nelson. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have signed central defender Sid Nelson on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old most recently played for Tranmere Rovers and joins Northampton having spent a short time on trial with the club during pre-season.

Nelson impressed manager Jon Brady sufficiently to earn himself a short-term deal and become Town's ninth summer signing and second defensive reinforcement behind Jon Guthrie.

The 6ft, 1in centre-back joined Millwall's academy at the age of eight and captained the club's youth team before making his senior debut 10 years later.

He made 38 appearances for the Lions and also spent time on loan with Newport County, Yeovil Town, Chesterfield, Swindon Town and Tranmere, playing a combined total of 77 games across those loan spells.