Breaking: Cobblers make deadline day swoop for Birmingham City forward Tyler Roberts
A versatile attacking player who can play wide or through the middle, the 25-year-old, who joins on a season-long loan, is Northampton's 12th and final addition of a busy summer, with the move signed and sealed just minutes before the window closed at 11pm on Friday. The club had been working on recruiting another forward all day and finally got one over the line in the nick of time.
Roberts, who has 20 caps for Wales, joined West Brom as a seven-year-old and worked his way through the youth ranks at the club before making one first-team appearance. He spent time on loan with Oxford, Shrewsbury and Walsall before making the move to Leeds for a reported fee of around £2.5million in 2018.
He was part of the team that took Marcelo Bielsa’s side back to the Premier League in 2020 for the first time in more than a decade and a half, playing 23 times during the club's Sky Bet Championship title win in the 2019/20 season, scoring four goals. He then played regularly in the Premier League – making more than 50 appearances in the top flight over the next two seasons.
Roberts played on a season loan for Championship side QPR in 2022/23 scoring four times in 20 appearances before joining Birmingham City in June 2023, and has made 21 appearances for the Blues.
