BREAKING: Cobblers make deadline-day move for versatile defender from Aston Villa

Dominic Revan. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have made a deadline-day move for Aston Villa defender Dominic Revan.

The 20-year-old, who turns 21 next month, has agreed a loan move to Sixfields until January and will provide cover for the injured Joseph Mills.

He is a versatile defender who specialises at centre-back but can play anywhere along the back-line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revan skippered Villa in last season’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool before enjoying a successful loan spell at Weymouth in the National League, making 20 appearances as he helped the Dorset club climb the table and move away from relegation trouble.