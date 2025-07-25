Michael Forbes

Cobblers have signed Michael Forbes on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naturally left-footed, the 21-year-old, a central defender who can also play at left-back, was confirmed as Northampton’s 12th summer addition – and second on loan after Jordan Thorniley – on Friday afternoon, and he has very recent experience of playing at Sixfields having started for West Ham Under-21s in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly.

Standing at 6ft 2in, the Northern Ireland international arrives at Cobblers following a successful youth career with the Premier League Hammers, including a spell as captain of their under-18s side, and he also played seven times for Bristol Rovers last season before injury cut his loan spell short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forbes has represented Northern Ireland at under-16, under-18, under-19, under-21 and full level, making his senior debut in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland in November 2023. He was a regular in the West Ham Under-21s squad, captaining the side on numerous occasions, and made his first senior squad for the Hammers for the UEFA Europa Conference League win over FCSB in the 2022/23 season.