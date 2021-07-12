BREAKING: Cobblers into double figures for the summer as Killie right-back checks in at Sixfields

Aaron McGowan. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have taken their haul of summer signings into double figures after sealing a deal for defender Aaron McGowan.

The 24-year-old right-back is the 10th player to check in at Sixfields this summer, the fifth to make the journey south from Scotland and the third to join from Kilmarnock following Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock.

He has signed a two-year deal with Northampton and will compete with Michael Harriman for the right-back position.

McGowan became Morecambe's youngest ever player when he made his debut for the Shrimps as a 16-year-old during the 2012/13 season before going on to make 119 appearances for the club.

In the 2017/18 season he picked up the Player of the Year, Fans' Player of the Year, and local media Player of the Year awards.

He opted to sign for Hamilton Academical in June 2018 and made 38 appearances north of the border, again winning the club's Player of the Year and Fans' Player of the Year awards.

He captained Hamilton on a number of occasions in 2019/20 before once again winning the club's Player of the Year award for the second year running.