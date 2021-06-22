BREAKING: Cobblers have a new number one as Roberts makes switch from Walsall
Shot-stopper has spent his whole career at the Bescot
Cobblers have a new number one between the sticks after completing the signing of goalkeeper Liam Roberts from fellow League Two side Walsall.
The 26-year-old was still under contract at the Saddlers but has chosen to make the short trip down south - the fifth man to do so this summer - having put pen to paper on an initial one-year contract.
Having come through the youth ranks at the Bescot stadium, Roberts' move to Sixfields will mark the first time he has not been under contract at Walsall. He was released by the club as an 19-year-old in May 2014, only to rejoin two months later, and has otherwise spent the past 12 years in the West Midlands.
The first five years of his senior career were dominated by loan spells in non-league, spending time at the likes of Southport, Gresley, Rugby Town and Chester.
However, from 2017 on, he became a regular at Walsall, playing 24 times in League One during 2017/18 and 42 times the following campaign.
The shot-stopper has played 73 games across all competitions over the last two campaigns, bringing his total to 149 appearances for Walsall's first-team.
He is currently the only senior goalkeeper on Town's books and becomes the club's fifth signing this summer so far, joining Nicke Kabamba, Mitch Pinnock, Paul Lewis and Dylan Connolly.