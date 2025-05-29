Breaking: Cobblers confirm second summer signing after sealing deal for versatile Coventry City man
The versatile 24-year-old, a boyhood Coventry fan who came through City’s academy and played 20 senior games for the club before he was released earlier this week, has signed an initial two-year deal at Sixfields. The Scotsman has predominantly played as a right-back or wing-back in the last couple of years but he can also play on the left and in midfield.
Burroughs joined the Sky Blues as an eight-year-old and became the first player born this century to represent the club when he made his debut aged 17 in an EFL Trophy match.
Most of his experience since has come on loan, playing 18 times for Ross County, 35 times for Lincoln in League One and then 14 times back in Scotland for Kilmarnock last season, 12 of which were in the Scottish Premiership. His loan was cut short and he featured for Coventry Under-21s in the second half of the season, also making the bench for a couple of Championship fixtures.
Burroughs was born in England but represents Scotland at international level having played for both their Under-19s and Under-21s, earning eight caps for each.
