Breaking: Cobblers confirm identity of supporter to be elected onto club's board after election

Sixfields.

Cobblers have begun the process of adding supporter Tom Cliffe to the club's board of directors after he was chosen by fans to take up the newly-formed position.

Tom won 73 per cent of the 1,260 total votes that were cast over the last couple of weeks, ahead of fellow candidate Daniel Pearce (27 per cent).

He is therefore elected and will now be subject to the EFL's Owners and Directors Test before joining the board.

"The process has been a huge success and to have 1,260 supporters actively engage with this process is fantastic," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"I would like to thank both Tom and Dan for standing. Both were excellent candidates and we are very grateful to them both. It can be easy to shout from the sidelines but to have the willingness to stand and be voted on by fellow supporters takes courage and integrity.

"Both Tom and Dan polled excellent numbers and both can be very proud of the support they received. I spoke to them both beforehand to answer any questions and one of the conversations with both was whoever was successful they wanted to use the other candidate's experience to help shape this this position and I am sure Tom will now lean on Dan.

"Recording the number of votes Tom has, has given him a very strong and clear democratic mandate to represent supporters. The fans have spoken with clarity about the process.

"Tom will now be subject to the EFL Owners and Directors tests upon the completion of which he can be officially appointed to the club's Board of Directors and begin his new role.