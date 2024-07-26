Matt Dibley-Dias

Cobblers have sealed the loan signing of highly-rated Fulham central midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias.

The 20-year-old New Zealander has signed on at Sixfields for the 2024/25 season, and he follows in the footsteps of striker and fellow Fulham squad member Kieron Bowie, who spent two successful years on loan at Northampton.

Dibley-Dias has been with the west London Premier League club since he was 14, having spent time prior to that in the youth set-up at Brentford. He signed his first senior Fulham contract in 2021 at the age of 18, and was named the club's academy player of the year in 2023.

Last year Dibley-Dias signed a contract extension that will see him stay with Fulham until at least the summer of 2027. He has yet to play in the EFL, but did make two appearances for Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy last season, starting in the Cottagers' 3-3 draw at Portsmouth and 2-2 stalemate at Leyton Orient.

Dibley-Dias has also been named on the bench for the Fulham first team on a clutch of occasions in the Premier League, but has yet to make his senior debut.

He was part of the Fulham U21 side that won the Premier League Cup last season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the final.

Born in New Zealand, Dibley-Dias moved to England with his family as young child. He is eligible to play for his native New Zealand as well as England, Brazil and Portugal, due to the fact his father is Brazilian.

Dibley-Dias was handed a call-up to the senior New Zealand team last October for friendlies against DR Congo and Australia, but missed out on making his international debut due to a hamstring injury.