Cobblers have completed a loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Samy Chouchane.

Northampton’s 11th signing of the summer, the 20-year-old central midfielder joins the club on a season-long loan.

Chouchane signed a new contract with Brighton last December and was on the bench for several Europa League matches for the Seagulls last season. He was also involved as Brighton Under-21s reached the quarter-finals of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last season and he helped the club’s academy win the 2021 Premier League Cup.

Born in France to a German mother and Tunisian father, Chouchane represents Tunisia at international level and has 10 caps for the country’s Under-20s team. He’s also trained with the senior squad.

Comparisons will naturally be drawn with Marc Leonard who enjoyed two superb seasons at Sixfields on loan from Brighton and has since made the move to Birmingham City, where he’s started all three games so far.

Northampton now have four loanees on their books for the 2024/25 season – Luke Mbete, Matt Dibley-Dias, Callum Morton and Chouchane. Clubs are allowed a maximum of five in each matchday squad.

After Chouchane signed a new deal with Brighton in December 2023, Albion technical director David Weir said: “Samy has worked his way up through our age group teams and recently been involved with the first-team group.

“That’s testament to his attitude, hard work and development in the three years he has been with us, and this new contract is a reward for that.”