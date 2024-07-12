Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers have another new face in the building after agreeing a deal to sign striker Tom Eaves on an initial two-year deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced forward arrives at Sixfields from League One rivals Rotherham United, where he was still under contract, and becomes Northampton’s sixth signing in the space of 11 days. He joins James Wilson and Callum Morton as part of Jon Brady’s new-look forward line for the new season.

Eaves scored six goals in the Championship for the Millers last season and has netted 88 times across his career. The 32-year-old started out at Oldham Athletic before moving to Bolton, but most of his six years at Wanderers were spent on loan at the likes of Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a year with Yeovil Town, the 6ft 5in forward enjoyed a successful time at Gillingham having moved to the club in June 2017, scoring 38 goals in 84 league games. Eaves was top scorer in both of his two League One seasons at Priestfield, winning the club’s the Player of the Season award.

A three-year stint at Hull City followed, where he scored 18 goals, before switching to Rotherham in 2022.