BREAKING: Cobblers beat the deadline to clinch permanent deal for Appere from Dundee United
Club have paid a fee for young striker
Cobblers have beaten the deadline to sign striker Louis Appere from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.
Northampton have paid a fee for the highly-rated 22-year-old who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and was previously linked with MK Dons, Oxford United and Blackpool.
The 6ft 1in forward started his career with the highly-respected AM Soccer Club in Scotland - where he also had a spell on trial with Italian giants AS Roma - before he signed for then Scottish Championship club Dundee United in 2016.
He made his debut for United in 2017 and signed a new contract the following year.
In January 2019, Appere joined Broughty Athletic on loan and scored 22 times in 20 games before returning to United and breaking into the first-team squad.
He scored six times in the shortened 2019/20 season as United won promotion to the SPL and overall has scored eight times in 40 starts for United.
He can play on the left but predominantly sees himself as a number nine.
Appere is Northampton's second signing on deadline day - after Bez Lubala - and sixth in all during January. Chanka Zimba, Tyler Magloire, Josh Eppiah and Idris Kanu have also all joined the club this month.