BREAKING: Cobblers beat the deadline to clinch permanent deal for Appere from Dundee United

Louis Appere. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have beaten the deadline to sign striker Louis Appere from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

Northampton have paid a fee for the highly-rated 22-year-old who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and was previously linked with MK Dons, Oxford United and Blackpool.

The 6ft 1in forward started his career with the highly-respected AM Soccer Club in Scotland - where he also had a spell on trial with Italian giants AS Roma - before he signed for then Scottish Championship club Dundee United in 2016.

He made his debut for United in 2017 and signed a new contract the following year.

In January 2019, Appere joined Broughty Athletic on loan and scored 22 times in 20 games before returning to United and breaking into the first-team squad.

He scored six times in the shortened 2019/20 season as United won promotion to the SPL and overall has scored eight times in 40 starts for United.

He can play on the left but predominantly sees himself as a number nine.