Dean Campbell poses for a photo after signing his contract

Cobblers have won the race to land Scottish midfielder Dean Campbell.

A number of clubs were linked to the 24-year-old this summer, including League One rivals Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City, and he was also offered a new contract by Barrow at the end of the season, but he’s opted to put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Sixfields, with effect from July 1st, making him Kevin Nolan’s sixth summer addition.

A left-footed midfielder, Campbell will bring a ‘blend of technical ability, composure, and top-level experience’ to Northampton, having come through the academy at Aberdeen and featured in the Scottish Premiership before making the move to English football.

The Scot, who has represented his country at under-18 and under-19 level, played 74 times for Aberdeen and also had a spell on loan at Kilmarnock before heading south of the border, spending 2022/23 on loan at Stevenage where he made 26 appearances as they won promotion to League One.

Campbell left Aberdeen permanently when joining League Two Barrow in the summer of 2023 and he stayed at Holker Street for two seasons, netting five goals in 86 games. He was offered a new contract at the end of last season but opted not to sign it amid interest from clubs in the league above.

Throughout his time at Aberdeen, Campbell developed a reputation for his technical skills, vision, and composure in midfield. His versatility allowed him to play in various midfield roles, contributing both defensively and offensively.