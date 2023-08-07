Cobblers have agreed a deal with Newcastle United to sign young goalkeeper Max Thompson on loan until the January transfer window.

Jon Brady and this recruitment team have been on the hunt for a back-up goalkeeper this summer after Jonny Maxted was released at the end of last season and Tom King turned down a new deal. Thompson will provide competition for first-choice stopper Lee Burge and could be involved when Town go to Swansea City for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie.

The teenager, who only turned 19 last week, joined Newcastle’s academy at the age of 11 before signing his first professional contract with the club in December 2021. He’s represented England at under-18 level, making his debut in a 3-0 win over Russia two years ago.