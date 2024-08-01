Breaking: Cobblers agree deal with Stoke City for former Leeds United winger after successful trial

Liam McCarron

Cobblers have signed former Leeds United winger Liam McCarron from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee following a successful trial.

The 23-year-old was invited to train with the club at the start of pre-season and caught the eye in Town’s first friendly against Norwich City. He also played against Peterborough Sports the following week and impressed manager Jon Brady enough to earn a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

A versatile, left-footed player who can play at full-back or on either wing, McCarron started his career at Carlisle United, making 16 appearances for the Cumbrians, before joining Leeds for an undisclosed fee in July 2019.

Marcelo Bielsa handed the Preston-born player his Premier League debut against Arsenal and he signed a new contract at Elland Road in September 2021. McCarron then joined Stoke City for an undisclosed fee in June 2022 but he only made one appearance for the club and a change of manager saw him loaned out to Port Vale. He was still under contract at Stoke but has agreed a move to Sixfields.

He becomes Northampton’s eighth summer signing and was one of the trialists who played against King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday.