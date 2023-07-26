News you can trust since 1931
Breaking: Cobblers add firepower with signing of former Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson from Huddersfield

The 6ft 1in forward scored 11 goals in 30 games for Swindon two years ago
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST

Cobblers have added some much-needed firepower to their forward line with the addition of striker Tyreece Simpson on loan from Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

The 21-year-old, who came through Ipswich Town’s academy before impressing whilst on loan at Swindon, has signed on a season-long loan and becomes Jon Brady’s fourth summer recruit after Patrick Brough, Manny Monthé and Kieron Bowie.

Standing at 6ft 1in, Simpson really shot to many people’s attention during the 2021/22 League Two campaign when he scored 11 goals in 30 appearances, including in both games against the Cobblers, before being recalled by then-League One side Ipswich in January.

Tyreece Simpson has signed for Northampton on loan from Huddersfield Town. Picture: Pete Norton.Tyreece Simpson has signed for Northampton on loan from Huddersfield Town. Picture: Pete Norton.
Most Popular

Another loan switch was mooted at the time – with Northampton among those rumoured to be interested – but no move materialised and he handed in a transfer request at Ipswich in the summer of 2022. He subsequently joined Huddersfield on a four-year deal after the clubs agreed a six-figure fee and has since played 10 times for the Terriers.

As well as a talented footballer, Simpson also played rugby union and was offered a professional contract by Premiership club Leicester Tigers in March 2018, but turned the offer down so that he could pursue a career in football.

Brady has been a long-time admirer of Simpson and could give his new signing a first outing in Cobblers colours when Town head to MK Dons for their final pre-season friendly on Saturday. He will wear number 16.

