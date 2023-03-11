Breaking: Cobblers add defensive cover by snapping up free agent on short-term deal

Cobblers have added some defensive cover by signing former AFC Wimbledon left-back Paul Osew on a contract to the end of the season.

Town are currently without four defenders, including first-choice left-back Ali Koiki who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Tyler Magloire and Akin Odimayo are also sidelined by injury and Aaron McGowan is suspended for the next three games. Osew goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s game against Hartlepool United.

Paul Osew

A popular figure in South West London, Osew made 75 appearances for the Dons, scoring three goals, and was made a free agent in January.

The 22-year-old spent time with Brentford as a youth team player, joining Wimbledon in 2015. He made his debut in the 2019/20 League One season, playing 23 times in all competitions.

