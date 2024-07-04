Breaking: Callum's back! Striker Morton returns to Sixfields in season-long loan
The 24-year-old will be welcomed back to Northampton with open arms by supporters after his sensational loan spell for the club during the second half of the 2019/20, COVID-shortened campaign. Joining on loan from West Brom at the time, Morton catapulted Cobblers to promotion glory with eight goals in 12 appearances, including netting in the play-off final at Wembley.
His performances for Town earned him several loan spells in League One with Fleetwood, Peterborough and Lincoln City but he never quite recaptured the same form and departed West Brom in 2022, signing for Fleetwood permanently followed by a move to Salford.
Morton spent the first half of 2023/24 on loan at Forest Green Rovers, where he scored six goals in 15 games, before returning to Salford. He is the third man through the door in as many days, following James Wilson and Nik Tzanev.
