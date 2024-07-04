Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Morton is back at Sixfields having rejoined the Cobblers on a season-long loan from Salford City, becoming Jon Brady’s third signing in three days.

The 24-year-old will be welcomed back to Northampton with open arms by supporters after his sensational loan spell for the club during the second half of the 2019/20, COVID-shortened campaign. Joining on loan from West Brom at the time, Morton catapulted Cobblers to promotion glory with eight goals in 12 appearances, including netting in the play-off final at Wembley.

His performances for Town earned him several loan spells in League One with Fleetwood, Peterborough and Lincoln City but he never quite recaptured the same form and departed West Brom in 2022, signing for Fleetwood permanently followed by a move to Salford.

