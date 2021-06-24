BREAKING: Busy week at Sixfields continues as goalkeeper Maxted joins Cobblers

Jonny Maxted.

Cobblers have signed former Exeter City goalkeeper Jonny Maxted on a one-year contract with effect from July 1.

The 27-year-old, who was between the sticks when Town thrashed Exeter 4-0 at Wembley in the play-off final last summer, was released by the Grecians at the end of the season.

He becomes Northampton's fourth signing of a busy week and the second goalkeeper to join in three days, providing competition for ex-Walsall man Liam Roberts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxted started his career at Doncaster Rovers before spells at both Forest Green Rovers and Accrington Stanley.

He joined Exeter in 2019 and played 39 times for the Grecians, helping them achieve two top ten League Two finishes in his two seasons at St James Park, making 27 appearances as the Grecians came fourth in 2019/20.