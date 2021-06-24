BREAKING: Busy week at Sixfields continues as goalkeeper Maxted joins Cobblers
Former Grecians stopper will challenge Roberts for the number one shirt
Cobblers have signed former Exeter City goalkeeper Jonny Maxted on a one-year contract with effect from July 1.
The 27-year-old, who was between the sticks when Town thrashed Exeter 4-0 at Wembley in the play-off final last summer, was released by the Grecians at the end of the season.
He becomes Northampton's fourth signing of a busy week and the second goalkeeper to join in three days, providing competition for ex-Walsall man Liam Roberts.
Maxted started his career at Doncaster Rovers before spells at both Forest Green Rovers and Accrington Stanley.
He joined Exeter in 2019 and played 39 times for the Grecians, helping them achieve two top ten League Two finishes in his two seasons at St James Park, making 27 appearances as the Grecians came fourth in 2019/20.
He is the Northampton's eighth signing of the summer, more than any other EFL club.