BREAKING: Boss Jon Brady is rewarded for Cobblers progress with new contract
The Town manager has agreed to 'new and improved rolling contract', which is reward for his efforts at the helm, lifting the club out of Sky Bet League Two and into the top half of the third tier of English football
Brady initially took on the role as caretaker manager in February, 2021, following the sacking of Keith Curle.
Although he was unable to stop the team sliding to relegation that season, he did lift the mood around the club and the Australian was rewarded with the job on a permanent basis in May, 2021.
That has proven to be a wise decision by chairman Kelvin Thomas and the club’s board.
In his first full season in charge, Brady led the Cobblers to the league two play off semi-finals, having agonisingly missing out on automatic promotion on goals scored on the final day of the season.
He then guided the team to a third place finish and promotion 12 months later, and has this season led the team to a healthy-looking ninth place in league one, with the team playing attractive, attacking football into the bargain.
Brady is currently the sixth longest serving manager in the EFL, and it seems certain he is going to be in charge at Sixfields for a while longer yet.
The Town boss had put pen to paper on a new contract a year ago, and was due to renegotiate those terms at the end of this season, but it has been decided to bring that move forward by a few months.
"Jon has done extremely well and we are delighted we have been able to agree this improved contract," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.
"The club has moved forward strongly both on and off the pitch in the last three years and Jon has led that on field progress superbly.
"We have enjoyed some fantastic times and the progress and development of the playing squad, overseen by Jon and his staff, is clear for everyone to see.
“We had a renegotiation clause in Jon’s old contract for the end of this current season, but we all felt this was a good time to bring those discussions forward and this new, improved contract is a reward for Jon and the results he has achieved.
"There is a strong connection between the club and the fans and that togetherness is certainly helped, not just by the results, but by the way we currently play.
"Sixfields is a great place to be on a matchday, you can really feel that togetherness that exists and we cannot overlook the crucial role Jon and his staff have and continue to play in that.”