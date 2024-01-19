BREAKING: Boss Jon Brady is rewarded for Cobblers progress with new contract

Jon Brady has been rewarded for his impressive work as Cobblers boss with a deserved new Sixfields contract.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Town manager has agreed to 'new and improved rolling contract', which is reward for his efforts at the helm, lifting the club out of Sky Bet League Two and into the top half of the third tier of English football

Brady initially took on the role as caretaker manager in February, 2021, following the sacking of Keith Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although he was unable to stop the team sliding to relegation that season, he did lift the mood around the club and the Australian was rewarded with the job on a permanent basis in May, 2021.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has signed a new contract at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

That has proven to be a wise decision by chairman Kelvin Thomas and the club’s board.

In his first full season in charge, Brady led the Cobblers to the league two play off semi-finals, having agonisingly missing out on automatic promotion on goals scored on the final day of the season.

He then guided the team to a third place finish and promotion 12 months later, and has this season led the team to a healthy-looking ninth place in league one, with the team playing attractive, attacking football into the bargain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady is currently the sixth longest serving manager in the EFL, and it seems certain he is going to be in charge at Sixfields for a while longer yet.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Town boss had put pen to paper on a new contract a year ago, and was due to renegotiate those terms at the end of this season, but it has been decided to bring that move forward by a few months.

"Jon has done extremely well and we are delighted we have been able to agree this improved contract," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"The club has moved forward strongly both on and off the pitch in the last three years and Jon has led that on field progress superbly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have enjoyed some fantastic times and the progress and development of the playing squad, overseen by Jon and his staff, is clear for everyone to see.

“We had a renegotiation clause in Jon’s old contract for the end of this current season, but we all felt this was a good time to bring those discussions forward and this new, improved contract is a reward for Jon and the results he has achieved.

"There is a strong connection between the club and the fans and that togetherness is certainly helped, not just by the results, but by the way we currently play.