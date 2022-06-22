Cobblers have moved quickly to replace the departing Liam Roberts by swooping for Lee Burge on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper joins Northampton on a two-year deal, effect from July 1st, following his release from Sunderland at the end of last season.

Burge is the fourth player to agree terms with the Cobblers in the space of five days, hot on the heels of Ben Fox, Ryan Haynes and Danny Hylton.

Lee Burge is the fourth man to sign for the Cobblers in the past week.

The experienced stopper has enjoyed an impressive career to date having played 160 times for Coventry – where he started out as a youngster –between 2011 and 2019 before moving to the Stadium of Light in 2019.

Burge made 66 appearances for Sunderland and was named in the EFL League One Team of the Season in 2020/21, but he had his game-time limited last term, playing only nine times in all competitions, and was released by manager Alex Neil after their promotion to the Championship.