BREAKING: Another one from Scotland as Cobblers clinch their fourth summer signing

Dylan Connolly is a Cobbler. Picture: Pete Norton.

The theme of Cobblers signing players from Scotland this summer has continued with the capture of winger Dylan Connolly, who has joined his three previous recruits in penning a two-year contract at Sixfields.

The Dublin-born player will officially join the Cobblers from July 1 after rejecting a new contract at Scottish Premier League outfit St Mirren.

At 26, Connolly is the same age as fellow summer signings Mitch Pinnock and Paul Lewis, and only one year younger than Nicke Kabamba.

He began his career with Bohemians and Shelbourne in Ireland and after a spell with Ipswich Town, returned to his native country to play nearly 100 times for Bray Wanderers and Dundalk.

The Irishman moved back to England and played 25 times for AFC Wimbledon in League One in 2019 - earning the man of the match award in their famous FA Cup win over West Ham United in January 2019 - before a loan spell at Bradford City in 2019/20 where he made 29 appearances.

He scored three goals in 39 games for St Mirren last season, helping them to a seventh-placed finish in the SPL.