Breaking: All EFL and Premier League games called off in mark of respect after Queen Elizabeth's death
Cobblers were due to take on Walsall
All fixtures across the EFL and Premier League have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Cobblers were due to visit Walsall in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday but that will have to be rearranged for a later date. Fixtures will resume next Tuesday (September 13).
Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death on Thursday evening.
An EFL statement said: “Following the death of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II and further to our previous communication, the EFL has determined that all EFL fixtures from 9 – 11 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport.
“EFL fixtures will then recommence on Tuesday 13th September 2022. We however recognise there may be resourcing issues associated with some fixtures and Clubs should make contact with this office if this is indeed the case.
“The decision is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and FA will take with their competitions and follows earlier discussions with Government and fellow sports organisations.”