BREAKING: 11 players to leave Sixfields as Northampton Town announce retained list

Will Hondermarck and Jack Sowerby will both leave while Patrick Brough has been invited back for pre-season and Mitch Pinnock and Jon Guthrie have both been offered a new deals

Cobblers have published their retained list following the end of the 2024/25 season, with 11 first-team players set to depart Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of players had been expected to be let go by manager Kevin Nolan and as such there are no major surprises in club’s the official retained list. Akin Odimayo, Jack Sowerby and Ali Koiki are probably among the most notable departures given the amount of time they’ve been at Sixfields. Also leaving are Tyler Magloire, James Wilson, Nik Tzanev, Liam McCarron, Harvey Lintott, Will Hondermarck, TJ Eyoma and Reuben Wyatt.

Meanwhile, Aaron McGowan, Jon Guthrie, Mitch Pinnock, Josh Tomlinson and Max Dyche have all been offered new deals. Lee Burge triggered an appearance-related 12-month contract extension during the season, while Patrick Brough has been invited back for pre-season training. Conversations are also ongoing with Tariqe Fosu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Sowerby arrived at Cobblers back in 2020 and played over 150 games for the club but did not feature at all under Nolan. Koiki joined the following summer and has struggled with injury after an impressive first season at Sixfields, while Odimayo became a key player for Nolan – only Pinnock made more appearances for Northampton in 2024/25 – but, despite that, he’s not been offered a new deal.

Racking up nearly 100 games for the club, Hondermarck is another player who has contributed at important moments, most notably scoring a brilliant winning goal against Gillingham in the promotion-winning season under Jon Brady. The departures mean that only nine players are currently under contract.

Nolan said: "We have made some difficult decisions and it is never nice having to tell a player that their contract is not being renewed. Some of these players have been at the club a number of years and have played a big part here, helping the club enjoy some good times over the last few years, and all of the departing players will leave with our thanks and best wishes.”

PLAYERS ALREADY UNDER CONTRACT FOR 2025/26

Jordan Willis, Sam Hoskins, Tom Eaves, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Cameron McGeehan, Jack Baldwin, Liam Shaw, James Dadge, Lee Burge.

PLAYERS WHO WILL LEAVE THE CLUB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Magloire, Jack Sowerby, James Wilson, Nik Tzanev, Ali Koiki, Liam McCarron, Harvey Lintott, Akin Odimayo, Will Hondermarck, TJ Eyoma, Reuben Wyatt.

YOUTH TEAM SCHOLARS WHO HAVE HAD A THIRD YEAR SCHOLARSHIP ACTIVATED

Neo Dobson, Matty Ireland

LOAN PLAYERS WHO WILL RETURN TO THEIR PARENT CLUBS

Ben Perry, Dara Costelloe, Terry Taylor, Tyler Roberts, Luke Mbete, Samy Chouchane, Callum Morton