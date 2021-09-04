Brady's thrilled after half-time tweaks help Cobblers to victory over Scunthorpe

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady was much happier with his side's second-half performance after they finally broke 10-man Scunthorpe United's resistance to claim a 2-0 victory at Sixfields on Saturday.

Emmanuel Onariase's 20th-minute red card altered the complexion of the game and gave Town 70 minutes against 10 men.

They struggled to make much headway before half-time, missing one or two decent openings, but totally dominated after the break with Paul Lewis missing a series of chances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eventually the pressure told when Danny Rose converted Sam Hoskins' cross, and Hoskins himself wrapped things up in stoppage-time.

"It was a good afternoon's work and that's now 10 points from five games, which is a strong start to the season," said Brady.

"We missed a lot of chances but as coaching staff we have to stay calm and collected and there were a few things that we said to them at half-time because we wanted to make some tactical tweaks and I thought the tempo was much, much better in the second-half.

"It's always hard to play against 10 men and they held a good shape with two banks of four but you look at the statistics in the second-half, we had 13 shots and they had none.

"We had to get between the lines and get around them and commit players because in the first-half we were passing from 30, 40 yards away and not committing players and not drawing them out.