Brady's happy as depleted Cobblers overcome tiredness to beat Crewe and move up to third

Northampton Town 1 Crewe Alexandra 0

By James Heneghan
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:47 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 17:52 GMT

It was all about just finding a way to win and putting another three points on the board for manager Jon Brady after he admitted Cobblers were ‘running on empty’ during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Crewe.

Without 10 players – nine injured and one suspended – Town played with impressive energy in the first-half at Sixfields following their exertions against Mansfield in midweek and could easily have been out of sight by half-time.

But chances went begging and with Louis Appéré’s goal the only difference between the sides at the break, the second-half developed into a needlessly tense affair. Cobblers looked leggy and had to survive a couple of scary moments in defence before celebrating a third successive 1-0 win at home, one which lifts them back into the top three.

"I thought we started off really well in the first-half and to get the goal quite early on was important,” said Brady.

"The front three were all involved in the goal but unfortunately we didn't get the second or third goals that I thought we deserved and that kept them in the game.

"We came out in the second-half and we are running a bit empty at the moment because we are playing the same players all the time due to the injuries.

"We had to change shape again and find a different way and on the bench we have a 17-year-old from the youth team and a first-year pro who has been brought back from a loan.

"We emptied the tank on Tuesday and we had to go again and I felt we lacked energy, but I don't think they had a shot on target in the whole game.

"We came out flying and if we had scored a second and a third, it'd have been more comfortable. They had a bit more possession in the second-half but we've won 1-0 and that's what we came here to achieve."

