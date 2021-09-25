Brady's feeling positive despite Cobblers being pegged back in dramatic draw with Salford

Jon Brady.

An upbeat Jon Brady branded Saturday's 2-2 draw with Salford City as a 'point gained' for the Cobblers despite twice seeing his side surrender the lead.

Paul Lewis headed Town into an early lead at Moor Lane but the home side responded well and went into half-time on level terms thanks to Matthew Lund's excellent finish.

Mitch Pinnock came off the bench to nod Cobblers back in front, however Ash Eastham scored in stoppage-time to rescue a point for Salford.

"It could easily have been three points but overall, they had a couple of good chances in the second-half and had we won that, they would probably have felt it was a bit smash and a grab," said Brady.

"I thought we started the game really well but we lost our momentum a little bit and we had to make a couple of changes in the second-half.

"We changed the shape and I felt that was a lot more positive for us because we were more on the front foot and Mitch comes on and scores a great header at the back stick after a brilliant delivery by Aaron.

"A lot of people will be disappointed that we didn't get all three points after that, but Salford are very strong at home, their results tell you that, so to push them all the way and come out with a point, we've got to take it as a positive.