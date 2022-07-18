Jon Brady is still weighing up his options when it comes to both a favoured formation and a new captain for Cobblers’ 2022/23 Sky Bet League Two campaign.

Brady started with two different systems in the friendlies against West Brom and Luton Town last week, initially opting for four at the back at Sixfields last Wednesday before starting with three in defence for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Hatters.

After making eight signings this summer, Brady has the players at his disposal to go with a variety of formations but it is too early to predict how Cobblers will line up on the opening day of the season against Colchester United.

Jon Brady

"There's not really a formation that we favour," said Brady. "We are still looking to find our best way and our best shape and our best XI to start against Colchester in that first game.

"At the moment, we are just taking a look. The main point from Saturday was to even all of the minutes out across the first 18 of the squad."

Jon Guthrie has worn the armband in pre-season following the departures of Joseph Mills and Fraser Horsfall, but again no final decision has been made.

"A decision hasn't been made on the captaincy yet,” Brady added. “Obviously Jon is wearing the armband at the moment - I think he's taken it upon himself to put it on to be honest!